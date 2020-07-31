Whither the country?

THE EDITOR: August 10, as I see things, seems to be cynically waiting on the electorate of TT to decide whither the country will travel after day.

Much has changed since the last general election of 2015 – especially the complexity of the unfolding civilisation that has been ongoing since 1970. For example, young people, like their parents, continue to be ideologically confused and not truly in tune with the political system. Unemployment also continues to be a chronic and misunderstood problem.

A greater number of our Caribbean youth has acquired academic qualifications and as a result now look forward to economic salvation. Unfortunately, very few seem to be placing emphasis on creativity, innovation, and invention. To some extent, TT seems to have become a huge market for consumers rather than one in which producers can create, innovate, excel, and generate foreign exchange.

Indeed, we may conclude that socially, politically, economically and spiritually our societies seem not organised for long-term development – development which takes the same direction of the ongoing unfolding of the new civilisation.

To my mind, the time has come for the nation to unite to brainstorm on an ongoing basis how we will assert ourselves in a rapidly changing world, characterised by what is now known as the knowledge economy. As a multi-ethnic state, we have to decide how we will respond to the global mandates for change.

Also, we must be clear on our tasks. Survival demands that we decide on what educational programmes are necessary for taking us out of the morass in which we have found ourselves. Indeed, our educators must decide what curriculums in our schools will accommodate the required new approach to living.

While different social commentators and politicians continue to complain about the rising problems of crime, sociologists remind us of the power and importance of socialisation. I, on my platform, insist that modern society cannot manage crime without the co-ordinated contribution of the family, the school, the different religious organisations, the press, and the arts.

Indeed, socialisation, in the era of the knowledge economy and society, demands radical changes in our approach to teacher development, human resource development, and human resource allocation.

Marx with his dialectic used to argue that because the direction and forces of history are relentless, we cannot avoid them. In 2020, these conditions have not changed. This demands that the time for new and more relevant public policies and action is now. If we fail to react, then we as a people will either continue to be disorganised or become irrelevant.

Given the above, TT, should we continue to behave as the extinct dinosaur and approach this year’s election as if it remains business as usual?

I passionately appeal to the electorate to throw aside their old, political irrationality, biases and prejudices and seriously reflect and discuss with their family, neighbours, friends, and colleagues what the best party to lead us in the short term and in the long term after August 10 is.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe