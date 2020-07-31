Visits to zoo by appointment from August 1

In this June 21, 2020 file photo Mandela the giraffe waits to be fed at the Emperor Valley Zoo. Appointments to visit the zoo will now have to be made as a precaution against the spread of covid19, the Zoological Society announced on Friday. - Jeff Mayers

As of August 1, appointments will have to be made for visits to the Emperor Valley Zoo, the Zoological Society has announced.

The zoo, which was closed temporarily as a precaution against the spread of covid19 amid a spike in positive cases, will open on the Emancipation Day holiday, the society said in a statement on Friday.

"Due to the demand for this destination by families and the public at large, the zoo in accordance with its enhanced guidelines and policies is able to facilitate visits on a limited basis, by appointment only," the release said.

Appointments can be made via the zoo's Facebook page and arrangements will be confirmed. Groups will be chosen by "a first contact, first serve" basis.

All visitors must wear masks, and guidelines will be provided on entry to the zoo.

Last Saturday, the zoo was closed when new cases emerged in Maraval, and on Wednesday the Zoological Society it will remain closed until further notice. It has since put together enhanced guidelines which the public must follow.

On Friday, the Prime Minister said the numbers of people who can gather in public spaces will be reduced from 25 to 10 as public health officials confirmed community spread of the virus. As of 6 pm Friday, there were 169 positive cases, eight deaths, and 132 recoveries.