TTMF closes office for sanitisation

The TT Mortgage Finance Company has closed its office on Dundonald Street, Port of Spain for sanitisation on Friday after a worker was tested for covid19. The results of the test are not yet known.

In a release, the TTMF said the worker had been placed under home quarantine by the Ministry of Health for 14 days pending the results of the test. It said its office would be closed for sanitisation out of an abundance of caution.

The company encouraged customers to use its online customer service centre or to visit the Arima, Chaguanas or San Fernando branches if urgent assistance was required.