Toddler dies from injuries in EWMSC ICU

A toddler who was warded in intensive care for injuries he suffered while in the care of a babysitter is now dead.

The toddler, a year and eight months old, had been warded along with his four-year-old sibling since July 14, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, after reports that they “fell.”

Investigations by the police Child Protection Unit showed the children had been admitted to the hospital three weeks before, after a similar report.

Investigations led to the arrest of three people in Brazil Village.

Their parents, who were assisting police with investigations, said when they were injured they had been left with babysitters whom the parents had sourced online.

More on this as it becomes available.