San Fernando man charged with murder
A 43-year-old San Fernando man was charged with murder, a police media release said on Friday.
The release said Anchard "Rocky" Hosein was charged on Thursday after Homicide investigators received advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Joan Honore-Paul.
According to the release, Raffick Mohammed went to his girlfriend's house in Golconda on July 19 and found Hosein there.
The men argued and Hosein allegedly beat Mohammed with a baton.
Policetook Mohammed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was warded until he died five days later.
Hosein was arrested two days before Mohammed's death.
