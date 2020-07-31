San Fernando man charged with murder

A 43-year-old San Fernando man was charged with murder, a police media release said on Friday.

The release said Anchard "Rocky" Hosein was charged on Thursday after Homicide investigators received advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Joan Honore-Paul.

According to the release, Raffick Mohammed went to his girlfriend's house in Golconda on July 19 and found Hosein there.

The men argued and Hosein allegedly beat Mohammed with a baton.

Policetook Mohammed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was warded until he died five days later.

Hosein was arrested two days before Mohammed's death.