Rotary Club of Princes Town investing in education

Past president of the Princes Town Rotary Club Jamir Ousman hands over the presidential chain and pins to the new president Rishi Ramlogan. -

THE Rotary Club of Princes Town's new president Rishi Ramlogan is hoping to dedicate his term to continue with the club’s thrust of improving the educational needs of children in the area.

The new board was installed by outgoing president Jamir Ousman at a ceremony held Canton Palace Restaurant and Lounge, San Fernando, last month.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the ceremony was limited to the club’s members, partners and children of Rotary who all adhered to the protocols and procedures outlined.

Ramlogan is an information technology management professional who has served the club for the past eight years. The new board includes Andrea Bhagwandeen, Rudranath Maraj, Rhea Nobbee, Michael Cooper-Ochiengh, Dr Lindsey Aziz, Rishi Ramlogan, Jamir Ousman, Bashir Mohammed and Dr Stefan Nanan.

In his acceptance speech Ramlogan said the intention is to improve the educational facilities and the use of technology. This is aligned to Rotary International’s theme for this year Rotary Opens Opportunities. The club’s environmental plan also includes tree planting exercises and beach clean-ups.

In his handing-over address Ousman listed the many projects the club accomplished and thanked Rotarians and others who contributed to the successful outreach programmes.

Helping students achieve their full potential has always been a main staple of this club and in the last year outgoing president Ousman said ten students benefitted from $40,000 in scholarships. He said the club also distributed gifts to children and hampers to families at Brother’s Road last Christmas, and in response to the pandemic was able to distribute 50 food hampers to households. Two hand-washing bays were also installed at both entrances of the Princes Town Health Facility courtesy the club.

Several notable events were also held under Ousman’s tenure including the Rotary awareness at C3 Centre, San Fernando, a medical outreach clinic at Cunjal Princes Town, donations of wheelchairs and walkers, and a coastal clean-up at Caroni swamp in collaboration with Princes Town West Secondary School Interact club.

Among those receiving awards at the ceremony were Crystal Ann Harper and Nobbee who were presented with the Paul Harris award which recognises individuals who demonstrate in their life and vocation a commitment to helping people in need. Harper is outgoing secretary and Nobbee is outgoing service projects director. Ramlogan received the Rotarian of the Year award. “Above and Beyond” service pins were awarded to Maraj, Aziz, Bhagwandeen and partner in service, Narisha Mohammed.

Nanan, Cooper-Ochiengh and Hamza Khan also received the Silent Rotarian award while Patsy Chankersingh and Zobida Ragbirsingh were the recipients of I Love Rotary award.

Receiving the Spirit of Rotary award were Mohammed, Ryan Aswiu, Amraz Alibocas and Jhavon Felmine, while the Charter awards were presented to past presidents Ousman, Capil Beharry and Dr Ronald Govin. Pins were awarded to Darren Harrylal and Debbie Roopchand and others.

Honorary membership was awarded to businessmen Selwyn Hakim and Sair Ali.