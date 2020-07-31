Robinson-Regis: Don’t put a ‘drunk driver’ in charge of the country

Camille Robinson-Regis -

PEOPLE’S National Movement (PNM) lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis has urged voters not to put a “drunk driver” in charge of the country.

She said the United National Congress (UNC) was coming after people’s money in the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) and the National Insurance Board.

“As they say, ‘say no to drugs’, and, ‘don’t drink and drive,’ don’t let any drunk driver take over the reins of this country.”

She was speaking on Friday night at the PNM campaign meet-up in the constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo.

Robinson-Regis said the UNC’s candidate for the constituency, deputy leader Jearlean John, and Persad-Bissessar were talking “all kind of dotishness” about creating 50,000 jobs in the next five years.

She also said the UNC wanted to set up a national infrastructure fund to continue the rape of the Treasury, “along with taking your money from the UTC and the NIB.”

She warned, “Keep your grubby hands off our money.”

If voters do not make the right choice and the UNC returns to power, she said, then on August 11 the borders will be opened.

“These are not right-thinking people.”

She also said the UNC is attacking and undermining the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

In 2015, she said, former MP Maxie Cuffie defeated the juggernaut of Jairam Seemungal there and consigned him to the political cemetery.

This time, she said, PNM candidate Foster Cummings “will beat Jearlean John so soundly she will never raise her head again in politics.”

Robinson-Regis said John and Persad-Bissessar were in the constituency telling people that they care about them.

She said that John has been accused of bribery and conspiracy with others regarding the Housing Development Corporation and the purchase of Eden Gardens at a highly inflated price.

“Is that the kind of person you want to be the parliamentary representative for the constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo?”