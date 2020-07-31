Richards denies using Trinidad Killa’s tune

Point Fortin Mayor Kennedy Richards Jr. - Marvin Hamilton

YVONNE WEBB

MAYOR and People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards Jr is denying that Trinidad Killa’s song has ever been used in his campaign.

In fact, Richards alleged that the dancehall artiste, whose real name is Kern Joseph, was sent by the United National Congress (UNC) “to create a fuss.”

Joseph alleged Richards used his song without his authorisation and that he has videos to prove this. He said he received no compensation for his work.

Through his attorney, Tamara Gregorio, Joseph sent a legal warning to Richards for the alleged illegal use of the artiste’s creative adaptation of his song, Power in Soca (Dyy Zess).

Gregorio also warned Richards that Joseph would apply for an injunction if Richards did not stop using his song.

But Richards told the Newsday, “That man’s song was not played in Point Fortin. We have no interest in his song.”He said he met Joseph one day, “when he was behaving ‘wassy’ at the PNM’s office, and I calmed the situation down. “No one on my team received that song. In fact, it’s not even a song. (Joseph did say it was a demo.) He sang it to me and I told him we had three songs already.

“I have a song from Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) and one from Edward Ramdass (chutney singer) and the PNM has about 30- 40 songs we could play.”

Richards admitted, however, that in his presence, Joseph called “people who told him the song had been played either in Arouca or D’Abadie.

“I told him I would probably try to get a number for him to talk to someone up there, but my camp never played his song.”

Richards said he is not too concerned about the distraction, as his focus is on the August 10 election, which he intends to win.

He said his attorney will make an official response.