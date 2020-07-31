Police wary of buildings visited by officer with covid19

Workers at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street in Port of Spain leave the building on Tuesday. - SHANE SUPERVILLE

POLICE assigned to the Criminal Investigation Department, Port of Spain say they are afraid to go to work after a coworker tested positive for covid19.

This comes after two police buildings were closed on Tuesday as precautions to reduce the spread of the illness, after an officer tested positive.

Staff at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, were not allowed to enter the building. This was after an officer complained of feeling unwell last Thursday and was told to return home.

She was subsequently tested and confirmed to be covid19 positive.

Before Tuesday's lockdown she had visited both Riverside Plaza and the criminal records office at the Administration Building. As a result, both buildings had to be sanitised on Tuesday.

By Thursday they had been reopened, though the Finance Branch, which is at the Police Administration Building remaining closed to the public.

The CID officer, police said worked all of last week and was quarantined on Thursday night.

Following established protocols, the entire Police Headquarters, which houses the CID, is being sanitised.

Police outside said the building was under lockdown but did not give any more details as to why.