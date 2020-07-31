PM: No one will be forced to wear a mask to vote

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME Minister said no one will be forced to wear masks to vote in the August 10 general election.

He was speaking on Friday at a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Dr Rowley announced that restriction on gatherings had been reduced from 25 back to ten and was asked how this would affect the general election. He replied, the figure of ten was not an absolute figure but the issue was congregation. He explained, "Once you are in the line, you stand six feet from the other person and you continue the line all day and you continue that spacing of approximately six feet."

Rowley said wearing masks was not the law, but people were encouraged to wear them. He added some people may have a valid reason for not wearing a mask when they go to vote.

"Nobody is going to force a mask on you."