PM: Groups back down to 10, SEA date under watch

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE PRIME Minister says with covid19 cases now reaching the stage of clusters, the restriction on congregating has been reverted from 25 back down to ten. Dr Rowley also says the August 20 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination date is under watch.

He was speaking Friday at a media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

"We will reduce the number of people allowed to congregate.

"What we have to do at this stage is slow down and reduce the size of groups out there to reduce the amount of exposure of the population."

He said Government will maintain protocols about numbers indoors and in churches where measures like physical distancing and masks are being implemented will not be changed. He also reported that for the next two weeks, permanent secretaries have been instructed to reduce the number of public servants at any one time possibly alphabetically or by rotation.

"Those two actions are sufficient to reduce the population exposure at the stage of clusters."

He said Government is concerned about people getting infected in schools and in bars, and reported that just recently another school had to be closed owing to covid19 exposure.

"I believe we will keep the SEA exercise on watch for another few days and, if the trend continues in any significant way, next couple days we will have to act on the school system."

He said, similarly, bars and restaurants will be monitored for possible action and transport was being looked at as well.

The number of positive cases stands at 169.