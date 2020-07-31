PM: ‘Decisions’ to be announced at 2 pm press conference

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley prays at the San Fernando Jama Masjid on Friday as he joined the Muslim community in observing the start of Eid al-Adha. - Marvin Hamilton

WHILE he did not specify, the Prime Minister said “decisions” will be announced at his 2 pm press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

Dr Rowley was responding to questions from media after a prayer session at the San Fernando JAMA Masjid to signify the start of Eid al-Adha. The festival begins today and ends on Monday.

He said while he is not surprised by the recent upsurge in covid19 cases, he believes TT is well-prepared.

Asked if TT can expect any reversion to the closure of bars and cinemas, Rowley said, “We will make any such decisions based on the facts of the circumstance. Actually, I’m going to a meeting now. We meet constantly on this matter and we discuss it and we look at the facts, and we make balanced decisions. We are not making decisions in vie-ki-vie.

“I have a press conference at 2 pm, and you will hear what decisions we have come to, and those decisions will be governed by the facts of the situation and the analysis of those who are involved in making the decision. Let us not panic.”

He said he had always been warning TT that “we are still in danger,” even when there were no active cases of the covid19 virus. He added that some behaved as though the virus “had passed.”

Asked by one reporter if TT can expect “partial lockdown” to be announced at the press conference, he said, “No. At 2 pm, I will tell you what our decisions are based on the new information we are having. So let us not jump ahead. The worst thing we can do in a situation like this is panic.”

He said “level-headed” decisions are needed even when things are worsening, and composure must be maintained.