Man in ‘love triangle’ charged with murder

Police charged a 43-year-old San Fernando man in a reported love triangle with the beating death of Raffick Mohammed, 60.

The accused who lives at Picton Settlement, Diamond Village, is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate virtually on Friday.

Mohammed, of Church Street in Golconda, was wounded on July 19 and died five days later, on July 24.

Legal officer of the Homicide Bureau (Region III) Kyrn Lewis submitted a file a few days ago to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul on Thursday advised police to charge the suspect with murder.

Cpl Gordon supervised the investigations and WPC Sutherland of the Ste Madeleine police station laid the charge.