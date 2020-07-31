Ladies' Room to open at Queen's Hall

Penelope Spencer, left, and Nikki Crosby in a scene from Ladies' Room. -

QUEEN’S HALL will open up the Ladies’ Room this weekend as the play comes to the St Ann's venue for the very first time on Saturday and Sunday.

For the safety of all patrons covid19 measures – wearing of masks, physical distancing and sanitisation – are in place for the evening of laughter and fun, said a media release. The venue's management has installed sanitisation sinks and handheld thermometres will be used to test patrons' temperatures in keeping with the new normal.

The Ladies' Room consists of six women with a diverse range of personalities and history. They decide to have a group meeting, and each has her own reason for joining the group. They take the audience on a scandalous journey of what each person’s past reveals about them and discover that some secrets are bigger than others.

Ladies’ Room features Nikki Crosby, Penelope Spencer, Ria Ali, Debra Boucaud Mason, Zo Mari Tanker and Leslie Ann Lavine. The play is directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh and Debra Boucaud Mason

Tickets available at the Queen's Hall box office from 10 am-6pm.