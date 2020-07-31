Fun returns to Buccoo Marine Park

A wedding party takes photos on the jetty at Pigeon Point while other visitors prepare to go on a tour of the Buccoo Reef and Nylon Pool. PHOTOS BY DAVID REID -

THE Buccoo Reef Marine Park reopened on July 6 and with borders closed to stop the spread of covid19, Trinidadians have been enjoying the attractions Tobago has to offer. New regulations have been put in place to ensure sustainability of the park and reef operators are all on board. The new ticketing system has eliminated the unsavoury touting practice as boats now wait their turn to conduct a tour.

Michael Frank, owner of Frankie Tours reef boat, said on Wednesday things have been slow but everyone is sticking to the system.

"The regulations are working. All boats are getting a turn on the reef. Because of covid(19) and the new system, it's slow. We normally go out two to three times per day but now we're going out two or three times for the week," he said.

Newsday freelance photographer David Reid recently accompanied Ocean One on a tour of the reef with a group of Trinidadian women.

With boarding at Store Bay and Pigeon Point, captain Jadiel King took a group of around 20 for over two hours of fun.

With speakers blaring the latest dancehall music and a seemingly unlimited supply of drinks flowing, the group was first taken to the Buccoo Reef where they got a look at the corals through the glass-bottom boat. The corals have been under stress due to the high water temperatures which cause bleaching. But the largest coral reef in Tobago is still a sight to behold and an immense attraction.

Next stop was the world-famous Nylon Pool. Visitors were eager to frolic in the crystal-clear waters and see the white sand. King "convinced" visitors of the healing properties of the sand which when massaged onto the skin will benefit one's health. Visitors needed no further invitation splashing in the water and "bathing" in the sand.

The final stop on the adventure was No Man's Land, a perfect climax to the tour.