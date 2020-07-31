Frontin resigns as CEO of tourism association, training institute

BRIAN FRONTIN has resigned from his position as chief executive officer of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association (THRTA) and its training institute the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute, effective Friday.

Frontin, who is president of the Caribbean Society of Hotel Association Executives (CSHAE), has been lauded and thanked by the THRTA in a statement announcing his exit.

"It is with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that the board of directors of the THRTA announces that Brian Frontin has resigned from his position as group CEO. Since his appointment in November 2015, Brian has played a critical role in the significant growth and development of the association and its training body, the TTHTI."

The THRTA said Frontin established an extensive regional network and leadership presence through many appointments to Caribbean tourism bodies, most recently the CSHAE.

"Frontin’s fearless advocacy efforts and data-driven industry analyses have been hallmarks of his professionalism as was his vision and belief in the enormous socio-economic potential of the hospitality and tourism industry in TT.

"The board thanks Mr Frontin for his commitment, passion, and enthusiasm for the THRTA, the TTHTI, and the industry over the past five years despite facing incredible obstacles and challenges. His departure is a profound loss to the industry."

The statement said, over the next few weeks, Frontin will assist the boards of the THRTA and the TTHTI in transitioning, following which further announcements will be made.