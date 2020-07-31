Four charged for guns, ammo and ganja

Guns and drugs found during a police exercise in Freeport. KEVIN SAMUEL, 28, KIRDY RAMDHANY, 24, KELLY MOHAMMED, 21 and BRANDON SAMUEL, 26, ere also arrested. They are expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate. - TTPS

Police arrested four people, including a woman for allegedly having two loaded guns and a quantity of marijuana at a house in Freeport.

They are Kevin Samuel, 28, Kirdy Ramdhany, 24, Kelly Mohammed, 21, and Brandon Samuel, 26.

A release from the police said officers went to the house at Taitt Madoo Road in Freeport on Wednesday after obtaining a search warrant.

Police met two of the suspects in the yard where they searched them. Police allegedly found a Glock 17 pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition on one and 317 grammes of marijuana on the other.

After searching the house, police found a pistol with three rounds of 7.62 ammunition and arrested the two other occupants.

Police jointly charged the four with having a gun and ammunition.

Police slapped the 28- year-old with an additional charge of having a gun and ammunition. Ramdhany was also charged with having marijuana.

PC Ramjattan led the exercise.

The four are scheduled to appear virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday.