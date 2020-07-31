Five new cases brings total to 169

Five people have tested positive for covid19, bringing the total number of cases since March to 169.

The Health Ministry's morning update on Friday said three cases are primary contacts of a recently positive covid19 patient, with the other two cases are pending epidemiological investigation.

There are 24 positive patients in hospital, with 23 at the Caura hospital and one at the Couva hospital. Five new patients are en route to hospital, bringing the total number of patients to 31. Two patients have been discharged from the Caura hospital.

The total number of samples is 7,716, of which 6,145 are unique and 1,571 are repeated. Deaths remain at eight, and 132 people have been discharged.