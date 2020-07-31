DIQE responds to allegation of political victimisation

Tobago economist Dr Vanus James -

The THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) has responded to an accusation of political victimisation towards one of its employees.

The allegation was made by economist Dr Vanus James at a PDP political meeting on Monday night in Black Rock.

James said: “Last Wednesday, I was lying in my bed still, 6 o' clock, and somebody picked up the phone and called me and said, 'Dr James, you have to come down to Works Division to defend one of the Tobagonians who is standing against the PNM and is being threatened with the loss of her job.'”

James said he had been warning Tobagonians that the THA being the main employer of the labour force was a threat to political freedom.

In a press release on Friday, the Division said it was aware of the claims circulated that a participant of the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) was threatened with dismissal because of political persuasion.

“We wish to make it categorically clear that the division does not subscribe to discrimination and intolerance of any kind.

“Furthermore, URP’s management is guided by its Policy Framework of 2018 wherein a Disciplinary Action Guide establishes he protocols for engagement, re-engagement or dismissal of participants. There have been no reports warranting the activation of this process,” the division said.

DIQE Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes on Wednesday called on James to bring evidence in support of the claim.