Covid19 scare closes Siparia court

THE SIPARIA District Court will be closed from Friday until further notice.

A statement from the Judiciary said the closure became necessary as a precautionary measure as one of its staff members could have been exposed to a primary covid19 contact.

The statement said while the staff member has not been confirmed as a positive case, the usual precautions have called for the closure of the court building.

Sanitisation of the facility will be done and there will be no in-person hearings or activities. The Judiciary said virtual court hearings will continue and it will keep the public apprised of developments.