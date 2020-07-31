N Touch
News

Covid19 scare closes Siparia court

THE SIPARIA District Court will be closed from Friday until further notice.

A statement from the Judiciary said the closure became necessary as a precautionary measure as one of its staff members could have been exposed to a primary covid19 contact.

The statement said while the staff member has not been confirmed as a positive case, the usual precautions have called for the closure of the court building.

Sanitisation of the facility will be done and there will be no in-person hearings or activities. The Judiciary said virtual court hearings will continue and it will keep the public apprised of developments.

Comments

"Covid19 scare closes Siparia court"

More in this section