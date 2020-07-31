Covid19 cases still at 169 on Friday night

No more cases of covid19 were detected in the course of the afternoon, leaving TT’s total at 169 on Friday.

Five new cases had been announced earlier.

The Health Ministry's morning update on Friday said three of the latest cases are primary contacts of a recently positive covid19 patient. The other two were pending epidemiological investigation.

As at Friday evening the total number of samples submitted for testing was 7,950, up from 7,716 on Friday morning.

There have been eight deaths, and 132 people have been discharged.