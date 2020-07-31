CMO: Covid19 epidemic has evolved, cases now in clusters

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the covid19 epidemic in TT has evolved and there are now clusters of cases.

He was speaking Friday at a media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Parasram said this country is listed under the World Health Organization as having sporadic cases which are intermittent and not linked to each other.

"Now we have clusters of cases geographically linked to one or more cases and linked in terms of time."

He reported that positive cases now stand at 169 with 28 at Caura Hospital and one at Couva.

Parasram said from case number 139 to 169, there were imported cases, induced cases (contact with importation), local and those pending investigation.

Head of the epidemiology department of the Health Ministry Dr Avery Hinds said of the recent cases, seven had been repatriated and placed under quarantine and would not contribute to possible transmission; one family cluster of six with the first person not having a clear epidemiological link and which gave rise to a primary cluster, and two secondary clusters in a school setting and family friend setting; another cluster of five of which three were hanging out at a bar; a couple of cases that appear to have been exposed at a workplace where there was a lapse in the mechanisms such as hygiene and masks; and four individuals with no clear epidemiological link.

He said contract tracing was ongoing for families, workplaces and other places, and public health measures such as closure of workplaces, businessplaces and schools will be implemented as necessary.