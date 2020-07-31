Abdulah: No comparison between slavery, covid19

David Abdulah, Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice - Lincoln Holder

MOVEMENT of Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah declared the stranding of people overseas as a result of covid19, cannot be compared to slavery.

In his Emancipation Day message to the nation, Abdulah said, "There is no doubt that slavery was a terrible crime against humanity. The enslavement of a single human being is despicable."

He argued the only thing comparable to slavery is "the genocide of an entire people – such as the genocide of the First Peoples.

"It certainly cannot be compared to persons stranded in another country due to the covid pandemic."

He also said the tradition of struggle associated with Emancipation Day continues today, "in spite of all the attempts by the status quo to suppress it through deliberate mis-education and suppression of our history and identity."

Abdulah said the MSJ "honours the memories of all the ancestors who were part of those movements and who thought not of themselves but acted out of the human spirit for freedom."