Woman’s body found in Maraval
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Maraval on Wednesday.
They said the body was still unidentified as of Thursday morning.
Residents found the body in a pool of water in La Finette Road, Maraval at around 10.45 am.
Officers of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the area with a district medical officer who declared the woman dead.
Investigators said the body had wounds to the face and hands and a knife was found nearby.
She appeared to be around 35-40 years old.
An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Thursday.
