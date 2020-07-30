Tobago teen chopped, then hit by car: 'I could have lost my son'

Kenelle Alleyne, 19, remains warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Trinidad. - Facebook

WHILE two families are in mourning, Janelel Morrison, the mother of teenager Kenelle Alleyne, is grateful her son is alive after he was chopped and hit by a car on Sunday.

Alleyne, 19, was attacked by a man with a cutlass while liming in Crown Point on Sunday night.

There were reports the pair had got into an altercation earlier that day but Morrison said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Police, Keron Sealy, 32, of Teak Avenue, Milford Court, began chopping Alleyne around 10pm on Sunday along the popular liming strip.

An off-duty policeman standing nearby warned Sealy to stop but he ignored the order.

The officer, who is assigned to the Tobago Divisional Task Force, took out his gun and fired multiple times at Sealy.

An innocent bystander, Frankie James, who had arrived just a few moments earlier to buy food, was shot along with the cutlass attacker. Alleyne, who was trying to flee the cutlass attack, was hit by a car.

The three were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where Sealy was pronounced dead on arrival. James died at 2am on Tuesday. Alleyne was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.

In an interview on Wednesday, Morrison, who is in Trinidad with her son, said Alleyne’s twin brother Kiel told her what had happened. She called Alleyne’s father Keon and her aunt to go to the hospital.

“They told me that it was affiliated with the Crown Point shooting. When news started to spread that my son had got into an altercation with some man earlier, it was clearly a case of mistaken identity, because from what I understand this man (Keron Sealy) and somebody had got into an altercation earlier that day on Store Bay, and he took my son for him when he saw him later that night in Crown Point,” she said.

She said her son insists he was not at Store Bay and had no got into any argument.

"Anybody who knows me or my two children knows that we’re very easygoing…We ent grow up so, we don’t get into bacchanal, we don’t get into fights.

“My son had no altercation with that man earlier, he doesn’t know the man from nowhere, they had no affiliation… We have no knowledge of who this man is or was. We never see him before.”

Morrison said her son spent the afternoon at Mt Irvine beach before heading to Crown Point.

“Kenelle said that they had just parked the car when the man came up to him and just started coming towards him. He said he then ran for his life because he saw the man coming towards him, and that is when he ran into the car and his foot got broken.

"People around the area attempted to hold back the man with the cutlass…It's very emotional," she said.

The mother said Kenelle's his right leg is broken in two places and he has chop wounds to his back.

She is grateful for the policeman's intervention.

“The situation could have been worse I could have lost my son innocently…It was just a whole misunderstanding and really unfortunate. I could have been burying my child.”