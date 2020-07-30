Port of Spain Corporation removes uprooted trees

After heavy rain with strong gusts on Wednesday two trees fell on the western side of the Brian Lara Promenade, fire services and a T&Tec crew was quickly on the scene,no reports of injury. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Port of Spain Corporation continue the work started by firefighters and T&TEC personnel on Thursday, after two large trees were uprooted and fell across the Brian Lara Promenade on Wednesday.

Gusty winds and a heavy downpour of rain in Port of Spain and environs caused the trees to be uprooted, falling across power lines on the other side of the promenade on its way down.

On Wednesday, firefighters and T&TEC officials were on the scene warning passers-by to clear the area but on Thursday as PoS Corporation officials cleared the debris, pedestrians were able to move past freely.

One official on the scene said the debris would be cleared by the end of the day, but heavy machinery would be needed to remove the tree trunks.