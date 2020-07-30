Port of Spain Corporation removes uprooted trees
The Port of Spain Corporation continue the work started by firefighters and T&TEC personnel on Thursday, after two large trees were uprooted and fell across the Brian Lara Promenade on Wednesday.
Gusty winds and a heavy downpour of rain in Port of Spain and environs caused the trees to be uprooted, falling across power lines on the other side of the promenade on its way down.
On Wednesday, firefighters and T&TEC officials were on the scene warning passers-by to clear the area but on Thursday as PoS Corporation officials cleared the debris, pedestrians were able to move past freely.
One official on the scene said the debris would be cleared by the end of the day, but heavy machinery would be needed to remove the tree trunks.
Comments
"Port of Spain Corporation removes uprooted trees"