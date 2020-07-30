Pollard to captain Trinbago Knight Riders at 2020 CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard during a 2019 Hero CPL match. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20. -

KIERON Pollard has been named captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the forthcoming 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, which will be held from August 18 to September 10, in Trinidad.

It will be the second consecutive year that the big hitting all rounder and West Indies limited-overs (One Day International and T20 International) skipper will lead the franchise. Last year, Pollard was named captain of TKR days before the tournament bowled off. Regular captain Dwayne Bravo got a finger injury just before the 2019 edition began, which forced him to miss the entire tournament.

Both players are fit and ready for the forthcoming tournament, but Pollard has been chosen to lead. Last year, TKR made a brilliant start as the franchise won four matches on the trot, but faltered in the second half of the preliminary phase. TKR stumbled into the playoffs and defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the eliminator. TKR fell one match short of the final, losing in qualifier two to eventual champions Barbados Tridents.

Bravo, who captained the local franchise from 2013 to 2018, guided TKR to three titles during that time.

On Twitter, TKR owner Venky Mysore, said, "Best wishes to @TKRiders skipper @KieronPollard55 for the upcoming season. Also best wishes to the #Champion our vice-captain @DJBravo47. You know all our TKR fans are behind you. #SolidLeadership."

The TKR Twitter page also said, "K for King, K for Knight, K for Kieron. Oh captain, our captain!"