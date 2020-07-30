One more covid19 case, two discharged

The number of covid19 cases in TT now stands at 157, as one additional person tested positive for the virus. Two people were discharged from the Caura Hospital.

The health ministry’s July 30 morning update said one person is a primary contact of a recently positive covid19 patient, while the other had contact with covid19 patients.

There are 18 people housed at the Caura Hospital and one at the Couva hospital. One new patient is en route to the Caura hospital.

The number of samples sent for testing now stands at 7,405, with 5838 being unique and 1,567 repeats. The number of deaths remains at eight, and130 people have been discharged.