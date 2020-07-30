Hinkson’s paintings on show at library

Canboulay Riots (Re-Enactment) by Donald “Jackie” Hinkson. -

TWO large paintings by artist Donald “Jackie” Hinkson are on display at the Heritage Library at Hart and Abercromby Streets, Port of Spain.

The mounting of the paintings, Childhood Memories and Canboulay Riots (Re-Enactment), is part of the Heritage Library’s continuing efforts to present TT’s history, culture and stories to the society, the National Library and Information System Authority, Nalis said in a media release. The paintings were mounted July 21 at the recently refurbished and reopened library.

Hinkson is the first of the many artists whose works will be mounted on a rotational basis. Paintings by other prominent and up-and-coming local artists, who volunteer to be part of this initiative, will also be mounted at the library, which is responsible for preserving and promoting TT’s heritage information, Nalis said.

Hinkson, who has exhibited 17 of his large paintings at the National Library in 2004, is quoted in the release as saying: “Childhood Memories is based mainly on my memories of my childhood community of Cobo Town, 1940s into 50s.” This painting (oil) is seven feet by eight and a half feet.

Regarding his Canboulay Riot Re-enactment (charcoal), which is approximately four feet by eight feet, Hinkson said he captured this during one of the many re-enactments of the riots at upper Duke Street, Port of Spain, outside the All Stars' panyard during the Carnival season. “I made small sketches on site and produced this bigger piece in the studio.”

Nalis said it is cognizant that the visual and performing arts are powerful components of any library’s collections and the Heritage Library has many such images to share. It said its special collections listing includes works from Wayne Berkeley’s original Carnival costume drawings from 1966-2000; Carlisle Chang’s collection of Carnival costumes paintings from 1966-1973; Lionel Jagasser’s Carnival sketches from 2012-2016; Noel Norton's photographic collection and LeRoy Clarke’s pen and ink drawings.