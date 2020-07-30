Fyzabad security officer on sex charge

A 23-year-old Fyzabad security officer is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate at a virtual hearing on Thursday charged with one count of sexual penetration of a minor.

Police from the South Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) arrested him on Wednesday after Cpl Renn-Lashley investigated the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl fromthe district.

A release from the police said the victim told investigators the man took her to a location where he engaged in sexual activities with her.

CPU received the report in February 2019, and the police launched an investigation led by Supt George and ASP Sookdeo and supervised by Insp Roberts.