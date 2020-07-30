Fruit vendor shot dead, suspect held with gun

The gun and ammunition seized from a 20-year-old suspect. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

One man is in police custody in relation to the murder of a Cunupia vendor on Thursday morning.

Police said residents of Madras Extension, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia heard gunshots at around 7.50 am.

On checking, they found the body of Amar Hardeen on the ground.

Police were called in with a district medical officer who declared Hardeen dead.

Less than an hour later, Central Division Task Force police in the area found a 20-year-old man, allegedly known to Hardeen, with a gun and eight rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested.