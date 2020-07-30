ESCTT head on Kamla's 'slavery' remarks: Absurd comparison

Zakiya Wadada strides proudly along Bergerac Road, Marval on her way to the office of the Emancipation Support Committee. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Deeming slavery the worst kind atrocity in history, the executive director Emancipation Support Committee of TT (ESCTT), Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, referred to recent controversial remarks by the UNC leader as an absurd comparison.

"It is an absurd comparison for enslavement and even indentureship. The atrocities associated with both cannot in any way be compared to the issue," Uzoma-Wadada said in response to Newsday's questions.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar accused the Government of refusing to grant exemptions to certain citizens who are stranded abroad. She likened the refusal to the oppressiveness of slavery and indentureship. The Opposition Leader further accused the Dr Keith Rowley-led government of abandoning them. TT's borders remain closed owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Rowley has expressed his displeasure over the comment calling it insensitive and offensive.

On Thursday, Uzoma-Wadada acknowledged that the stranded Trinis would be experiencing discomfort, alienation, and difficult situations.

"It is an extremely inappropriate comparison for all the reasons that have been given by people who commented on it," she reiterated.

She called on all politicians to be sensitive and conscious about the impacts of their words during their campaigns.

"They need to be careful about what they say. The dehumanisation and severe oppression of enslavement are in no way comparable to what they (stranded Trinis) are experiencing."

Regarding Emancipation Day activities, Uzoma-Wadada renewed calls for citizens to light flambeaux outside their homes at 7 pm on Saturday to pay homage to their African ancestors.

"One of the symbols of resistance of our enslaved ancestors was the fire. They used fire a lot when they wanted to burn down plantations and fields. It was their way of protest and how they rebelled," Uzoma-Wadada said.

From Friday to Sunday, ESCTT will be hosting a series of events virtually in commemoration of the holiday.

Owing to the pandemic, she said: "Stay at home and enjoy the festivities from their homes. All events will be stream live. We want people to play the drums, dress in their best outfits.

ESCTT hosts the Unity concert from 8 pm on Friday in honour of reggae artiste Taurean "Zion Starr" Taylor, 33, who died in a car accident in August last year. It features his son, Rising Starr, with King David, Ziggy Ranking, Kushite Mr King, and Isasha.

The prime minister would be unveiling a monument in tribute of the triumphs over enslavement scheduled on Saturday at 8.30 am.

From 3 pm on Saturday, it hosts Proud to be Black, a collaboration with the Community Development Ministry and UWI, featuring Brian London, Singing Sandra, Brother Valentino and other entertainers.

The celebrations end with Pan and Jazz on Sunday from 5 pm featuring Vaughnette Bigford, Dane Gulston, Desperados and Defence Force Steel Orchestras.