Bravo, Pollard to play in Bago T10 Blast ‘celebrity match’
CRICKET fans will get the opportunity to see some of their favourite local players compete in the Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 blast, which is now set to feature a celebrity match.
The tournament bowled off at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, in Roxborough, on Friday and includes four teams – Fort King George Gunners, Little Tobago Islanders, Buccoo Divers and Rainforest Rangers.
It will be played in front of empty stands owing to covid19 regulations.
A post on the event’s Facebook page on Wednesday announced that a “star-studded team” – captained by Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis – will play against an All-Star team at 5 pm.
Dennis’ squad includes Cyd Gray, Jomo Pitt, Marcus Daniel, Darren Bravo, Keiron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Kerwin John, Clint Yorke, Farouk Yatali, Stacy-Ann King, Salandy Sobers and Nicholas Pooran.
And the “All-Star” team will be made up of the top players from the teams that place third and fourth in the tournament.
The games will be live-streamed on the Tobago Sports Live and Cricket360 Facebook pages.
