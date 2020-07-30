Angostura introduces cocoa blend

Angostura's new product, Cocoa Bitters at the launch at Angostura House. - Vidya Thurab

Angostura, known the world over for its original and orange aromatic bitters, introduced a new flavour to the brand on Wednesday – cocoa.

The new flavour of bitters was launched at the House of Angostura on Eastern Main Road, Port of Spain.

Chairman Terrence Bharath called the launch historic, saying the new product is expected to be seen in 1,200 Walmart retail stores across the US, and should be seen in bars, hotels, restaurants, markets and shops around the world.

“Bottles wrapped in our distinctive labels will be journey across the ocean to be used by mixologists and chefs in ways that we may not have foreseen,” Bharath said.

“TT should be proud of the pinnacle we have reached by merging our award winning cocoa with our world famous bitters. Opportunity presents itself with continued expansion of continued expansion of the entire cocoa growing and processing industry. A major local resource will be turned into foreign exchange and that is something we must remain proud of.”

The new bitters will also be sold in TT.

Angostura blends Trinitario Cocoa, which remains one of the top flavours of cocoa worldwide, with Angostura bitters, which gives the product top notes of rich, floral, nutty cocoa to top off the already botanical and aromatic formula.

In a release sent to the media, Angostura noted that the product can be used to remix classic cocktails or put a luxurious spin on main dishes and treats.