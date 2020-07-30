An extra day for voting this time?

THE EDITOR: Every day we are hearing of more covid19 cases. Two schools have had to be closed. SEA students are the carriers.

The fact that the Government did not take the advice of TTUTA and postpone the SEA exams again shows lack of responsible leadership and poor governance. SEA students, principals, teachers and parents are now under threat due to the unilateral decision of the Government to open schools for SEA classes.

The parents who have to be quarantined are unlikely to vote on election day. Physical distancing will inhibit people from voting since it will take a much longer time. Perhaps the EBC may consider extending voting time to the next day, or as it did in the last general election.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity