Voting for change and birth of a new nation

THE EDITOR: TT is on the eve of an event that has the potential to change our lives forever. The path we choose will determine whether it will be a continuation of the same old, same old, or an epochal event such as we have never seen in our lifetime but which we have all imagined in our dreams. Yes, I'm talking about the birth of a new nation.

The TT we know was born on August 31, 1962. However, what was delivered to us on that memorable day, on what was supposed to be an auspicious occasion, turned out to be a stillbirth. That TT died a long time ago. All that is required is to call the time of death and bury it.

When we go to the polls on August 10, we will be trying desperately to revive the body of a dead nation. However, neither of the two major parties has shown the capacity or the willingness to inject the elixir of life that is required to bring the dead back to life.

My recommendation is to forge a paradigm shift by rejecting both the PNM and the UNC. In my burgess (Diego Martin West), I have at least a couple of other choices. I will be making a decision on which of the candidates can make the hard decisions that will change the path we are on and embark on the rebirth of a new TT.

We do not need an almoner government with a welfare mentality while the rich becomes more powerful. What we deserve is a government to curate the myriad of events that are vital to an orderly society: 24/7 water, job training, safe roads, and equitable distribution of the wealth. Once those basics are accomplished, crime and other elements of a just society will fall neatly into place.

REX CHOOKOLINGO

Diego Martin