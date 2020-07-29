Two more covid19 cases

The number of covid19 cases in TT now stands at 156, as two additional people have tested positive for the virus.

The health ministry’s July 29 morning update said one person is a primary contact of a recently positive covid19 patient, while the other had contact with covid19 patients.

There are 18 people housed at the Caura Hospital and one at the Couva hospital. One new patient is en route to the Caura hospital.

The number of samples sent for testing now stands at 6,955, with 5395 being unique and 1,560 repeats. The number of deaths remains at eight, and128 people have been discharged.