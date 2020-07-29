Tree uprooted on Lara Promenade

- SUREASH CHOLAI

Gusty winds and a heavy downpour of rain in Port of Spain and environs uprooted a tree on the Brian Lara Promenade on Wednesday afternoon.

The tree fell across the promenade on the corner of St Vincent Street and Independence Square.

Firefighters and T&TEC officials warned passers-by to keep clear, as the tree fell across electricity lines on its way down.

Reports indicate several buildings in the area did not have power.

The disaster unit of the San Juan/Laventille Corporation confirmed reports of another fallen tree on Saddle Road, Maraval.