Three men appear for 2019 murder

Seandel Davy, Sydney Viaruel and Wenrick King appeared before the Arima Magistrates Court on Monday charged with the murder of Garvey Campo.

Campo 38, of Windy Hill, Arouca was found shot to death in 2019 on January 7.

Five men were charged for the murder on Friday. Two more men will appear for Campo’s murder on Thursday.

A police statement on Wednesday said that King, of Rose Drive, Evergreen, Carapo, was charged by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, with murder using a firearm in the commission of gang-related activity, and using ammunition.

Davy—also from Rose Drive— and King was jointly charged with murder and knowingly providing support to a gang leader.

Viaruel, of Windy Hill, Arouca, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and knowingly providing support to a gang leader.

The men were remanded at the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca.

The other two men were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, gang leader possession of one Glock 9mm pistol, and 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition between January 3 and January 8, 2019.

Police from the Central Intelligence Bureau, Special Investigations Unit, Cyber Crime Unit and Social Media Unit conducted the investigation. It was spearheaded by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jayson Forde), Intelligence and Investigations and the Central Intelligence Bureau.