Robinson-Regis: PNM did most for women

Camille Robinson-Regis -

PNM lady vice chairman and candidate for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson-Regis says her party has always been a strong advocate of women’s rights and development.

Speaking at the PNM’s virtual campaign meeting on Wednesday night, Robinson-Regis said the party has 14 women candidates contesting seats in the general election and will continue to drive the empowerment of women.

She accused UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar of trying to undo the progress women have made in recent times.

“I ask you today, what has the UNC done for you lately?

“What has been Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s track record when treating with issues that affect women directly?

“She hired an unqualified liming partner, Reshmi Ramnarine, as head of this country’s intelligence-gathering agency, she fired Stacey Roopnarine for allegedly exposing corruption, she ignored all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against her minister Glenn Ramadarsingh.

She refused to support legislation to put an end to child marriages.

“The only good thing Kamla Persad-Bissessar did for TT was to lose the 2015 general election.”