PoS mayor: Police saved city during protests

Police keep protesters at bay on the Eastern Main Road in East Port of Spain on June 30 as tempers flared over police killings in Morvant on June 27. - Jeff Mayers

Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez thanked police officers for their quick response to the June 30 and July 1 protests in and around the city.

The protests were ignited after the police shooting of three Second Caledonia, Morvant residents.

Martinez made the statement on Wednesday during the Port of Spain Corporation Council statutory meeting.

Martinez said although Second Caledonia is not a part of the Port of Spain corporation, the city bore the burden and brunt of the protests.

“This is what happens in capital cities, because a protest is better seen in the capital.”

Martinez said the corporation must therefore be vigilant and prepared against similar events. He said at the time, corporation staff were not prepared to go into areas to remove rubble and burnt tyres for fear of their lives.

“We saw a number of protests taking place simultaneously. We wanted to respond, but we could not because our human capital did not want to go,” he said, adding many members of the corporation staff live in the communities where protests took place, adding to their fear.

“It was a sad moment for us as a city,” said Martinez, “but I have to say that our equipment was managed by our defence force and I want to thank them for coming out and working assiduously to remove the rubble and clear the streets to allow the city of Port of Spain to not be held ransomed to protesters.”

He said if they had not responded when they did, any little mistake could have led to a disaster.

“A lot of people may not have realised how it was averted because of the response of our police officers…Continue to uphold the police service with pride, as you did on those two days.”