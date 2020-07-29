PNM women: Put a real woman in Princes Town

Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis speaks during Parliament. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Both the PNM candidate for Princes Town Sharon Baboolal and vice lady chairman of the PNM Women’s League Camille Robinson-Regis has called on the people of that constituency to give a real woman a chance in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at the PNM’s virtual campaign meeting on Wednesday night, Baboolal highlighted various challenges the constituency has faced including water shortages and infrastructural disrepair in certain communities.

She said it was time for change in these communities and implored voters to give a woman a chance for the general election.

Referring to Amoy Mohammed, the last PNM MP to win the seat almost 40 years ago, Baboolal said it was time for the constituency to be returned to a PNM representative.

“Princes Town, 39 years I think it’s safe to say after Mrs Amoy Mohammed, it’s time to put another real woman in charge.

“I have a simple plan as your next MP to work with my fellow parliamentarians, ministers, corporate sector and all of you to bring the water we need to the people of Princes Town.”

Baboolal also said the constituency deserved a representative who would build bridges instead of destroy them with verbal abuse.

Robinson-Regis repeated the call for voters to choose a “real woman” for the seat.