PNM Fyzabad candidate tells women: Use your voice for good

Solange De Souza

Despite the challenges they face, women should find their strength and raise their voices for good, said PNM candidate for Fyzabad Solange De Souza.

Speaking at the PNM’s virtual campaign meeting on Wednesday night, De Souza said many women face dangerous realities of physical abuse, citing her own personal history in witnessing domestic violence in her family.

Referring to the verbal abuse encountered by PNM candidate for St Augustine Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal during a walkabout, De Souza said she also dealt with these problems and encouraged young women to use their strength to overcome these challenges.

“We are at times degraded, as Renuka said. I have felt it, I have gone through it. But there is that inner strength in me.

“Some of us have been through quite a lot. I have seen my mother battle with the loss of our home from fire at the age of six.

“I have seen her battle through domestic violence as she was beaten by my stepfather.

“That is the reality of our women, and they ask, who will I turn to?

“I remind you that you have a battery of strong women around you.”