PNM candidate undeterred by racist abuse

PNM candidate for St Augustine Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal said she is committed to serving her constituency if elected despite being labelled a “disgrace to her race” by a resident during a recent walkabout.

Speaking at the PNM’s virtual campaign meeting on Wednesday night, Sagramsingh-Sooklal said she was attacked by an elderly man who insulted her for supporting the PNM.

She said despite this outburst, she was unfazed and vowed to continue to serve the constituency as best as she could.

“I took the blows and I walked away with my hands clasped.

“But what Uncle did not know, and may never know, is walking away was not because I was weak. I walked away not because I was inadequate, I walked away because I always remember the PNM was a mobilisation of people of all races. I walked away because I knew better.

“The only people we know in the PNM are Trinbagonian people.

“But what I will tell you is that he did not even know his slurs fuelled the fire inside me to put on my battledress and bring St Augustine home for the PNM.”

Referring to controversial remarks last week by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar about PMN leader Dr Keith Rowley, she said, “Let us punish those who do not know the difference between ‘blank’ and ‘black’ by not voting for them and ensuring they never see the corridors of power again. ”

Sagramsingh-Sooklal encouraged women to rally behind the PNM, saying it would promote their empowerment in all aspects of life.