Teen beaten after accused of stealing marijuana

Rio Claro Police are continuing enquiries into reports that a 19-year-old Rio Claro man was beaten and extorted for money after he allegedly stole a quantity of marijuana. Police said the man was at his home at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when he was confronted by two men, one armed with a cutlass and another with a gun. Both men accused the teen of stealing marijuana. He was beaten and taken into a forested area towards a marijuana plantation where the men claimed he stole the drugs. Both men also demanded $5,000 for the alleged theft. After making arrangements with another man, the teen was able to give his attackers $4,200. He was eventually released. Rio Claro Police and members of the Eastern Division Special Investigations Unit are continuing investigations into the incident.