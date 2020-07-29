N Touch
News

Teen beaten after accused of stealing marijuana

Rio Claro Police are continuing enquiries into reports that a 19-year-old Rio Claro man was beaten and extorted for money after he allegedly stole a quantity of marijuana. Police said the man was at his home at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when he was confronted by two men, one armed with a cutlass and another with a gun. Both men accused the teen of stealing marijuana. He was beaten and taken into a forested area towards a marijuana plantation where the men claimed he stole the drugs. Both men also demanded $5,000 for the alleged theft. After making arrangements with another man, the teen was able to give his attackers $4,200. He was eventually released. Rio Claro Police and members of the Eastern Division Special Investigations Unit are continuing investigations into the incident.

Comments

"Teen beaten after accused of stealing marijuana"

More in this section