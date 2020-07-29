No leaders' debate owing to covid19, says Debates Commission

EXPECT no debates among local political leaders ahead of the August 10 general election, said a statement on Wednesday from the TT Debates Commission (TTDC).

The body, an independent organisation formed under the auspices of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said it will not be hosting an electoral debate.The pandemic is not the sole reason, however.

It pointed out, “The TTDC has been deliberating on this position since 2019 and acknowledges its success in hosting local government and Tobago House of Assembly election debates over the past ten years.

“However, despite its best efforts it has not been able to co-ordinate a leaders debate in the last two general elections.”

The commission said it had talks with the TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA), which had decided to help develop national debates in TT.

“Regrettably, however, due to the covid19 pandemic there was not enough time to mobilise for this election.”

The statement said the TTPBA will make eventually a statement and launch the initiative.

It added, “The TTDC wishes to thank all those persons who supported its efforts so selflessly over the past ten years. We are proud to have brought three successful debates to the electorate of TT and are confident that this is just the beginning and that the leaders debate will eventually become an integral part of our election landscape.”