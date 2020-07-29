Narine, Pooran, Deyal star in CSL

PREYSAL trio Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Mark Deyal dominated the opposition when matches in the Central Super League (CSL) T10 tournament continued at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, on Monday.

Against El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM), Deyal scored 50 and Pooran cracked 28 to guide Preysal to 115 for five in ten overs. Deyal took 2/10 and Sanjiv Gooljar grabbed 2/16 to limit EYM to 80/6 in ten overs.

In the other match, Preysal were ruthless against Combine All Stars. Narine struck 63 not out off 27 balls with five fours and six sixes to propel Preysal to 165/2. Pooran and Deyal were also destructive belting 44 and 34 in their respective 13-ball knocks.

All Stars could only muster 64/6 in ten overs with Vashist Ramlakhan taking 2/3 and Nathaniel McDavid snatching 2/14.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with matches also being played on Tuesday night.