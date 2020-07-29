Major leak at Scarborough General Hospital

The entrance to Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, dispensary area was flooded on Wednesday after a major leak in the hospital's firewater system. The firewater system stores gallons of water in case of an emergency fire.

Newsday understands the leak happened around noon.

A video circulating on social media showed the water gushing from the ceiling and flooding the walkway near the hospital's dispensary entrance. Newsday understands the issue is being resolved and the area cleaned.

Secretary for the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine is expected to address the issue at Wednesday afternoon's weekly post-Executive Council media press briefing.