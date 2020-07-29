How WASA can solve the water problem

THE EDITOR: One would think that after so many years, water management would be no problem for WASA.

Having lived in the Diego Martin area for most of my life I remember that we were serviced by pumps located at the site now known as West Park. The water supplied by those pumps was quite likely sea water which was naturally filtered by the sandy soil in the area.

This leads me to think it may not be necessary to build expensive desalination plants. Simply locate more areas similar to West Park and drill wells and install pumps there to satisfy the water needs of the entire island.

Next issue is the way matters are attended to by WASA. There are areas in Trinidad where the water supply lines are very old and require attention. Instead of using the budgeted allowance to replace the lines, WASA uses it to repeatedly repair the recurring leaks until there is no more money.

Another failure is the fact that the authority overlooks the simplest fact. Any area where it has to stop the flow of water to facilitate the repair of a line, it should, after turning off the valve, arrange to have a truck-borne supply delivered to the affected area.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin