Fallen trees, poles cause outages in 60 areas

TTEC workmen try to restore electricity to the area after falling branches caused blackouts and a traffic pile-up on Saddle Road in Maraval on Wednesday. - ROGER JACOB

ABOUT 30 maintenance teams from the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) are currently working to restore power to some 60 areas across the island.

Speaking briefly with Newsday a short while ago, T&TEC communications manager Brasnell said most areas were affected as a result of lightning strikes and fallen trees, which caused some poles and power lines to collapse.

Some of the areas where fallen trees contributed to the power outages are Maraval, Santa Cruz and St Joseph.

"We have been impacted across Trinidad by the weather today," Brasnell said.

"We do have crew working right now, but it is a lot (of work)... They are out for as long as they need to be.

"I can't tell you the full extent of the outages at the locations at this time. My guys, right now, are concentrating on restoration and repair rather than data gathering at this point. What we are trying to do in these times is to work systematically. We work with the regional bodies as necessary to clear trees before working on restoration."